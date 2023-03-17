Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio segment. Rey also has a backstage segment with LA Knight planned

* Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox and Emma

* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is set to interrupt

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

* Sami Zayn confronts Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Kevin Owens is in town for tonight’s show

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods and the women’s tag team match were not supposed to get as much time as the mixed tag team match and Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre