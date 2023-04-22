Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

* The next segment is just listed as “SHORT”

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. This is only scheduled to go for one segment

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods

* Promo with The Usos

* Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No DQ match as the main event

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set to continue their new feud with Shinsuke Nakamura with a segment on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. Nakamura vs. Kross is expected to take place within the next few weeks, possibly at Backlash.

The LWO is scheduled to appear on the show in a backstage segment.

According to PWInsider, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre will be absent from SmackDown this week. Flair is still traveling with her husband, Andrade El Idolo, and McIntyre is expected to be out for at least a few weeks due to an unknown health issue.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also include teaser segments leading up to the WWE Draft, as well as a segment leading up to next week’s match between The Usos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.