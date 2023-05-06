Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* The LWO and Rey Mysterio Promo. The Judgment Day is set to interrupt

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Good Brothers

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair promo. Damage CTRL, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are all planned for this segment

* Imperium vs. Street Profits

* Cody Rhodes segment

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

– There are packages planned for WWE Draft, today’s press conference and Backlash

* Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as the main event. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are to be involved

* Cameron Grimes is planned for a backstage segment with Baron Corbin