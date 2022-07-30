Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in the Donnybrook Match is set to open

– Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin confrontation

– Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

– Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

– Segment with special referee instructions for SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett, The Street Profits and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

– The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

– Special Counsel “special address” segment, Brock Lesnar to be involved