Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in the Donnybrook Match is set to open
– Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin confrontation
– Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
– Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville
– Segment with special referee instructions for SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett, The Street Profits and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
– The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day
– Special Counsel “special address” segment, Brock Lesnar to be involved