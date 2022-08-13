Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

– Drew McIntyre promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

– Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

– Hit Row returns. This is listed ominously backstage as to protect the info

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for Clash at The Castle. Ronda Rousey is to get involved

– Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos

– Ricochet interview

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

