Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi
– Drew McIntyre promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
– Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar
– Hit Row returns. This is listed ominously backstage as to protect the info
– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for Clash at The Castle. Ronda Rousey is to get involved
– Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos
– Ricochet interview
– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura
