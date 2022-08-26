Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

– Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin

– Drew McIntyre promo with likely involvement from Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Sami Zayn

– Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Xia Li and Shotzi vs. Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Natalya and Sonya Deville are scheduled to advance

– Sheamus promo with involvement from Butch, Ridge Holland, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Second Chance winners, scheduled to be Natalya and Sonya Deville

– The New Day promo with Xavier Woods’ return and involvement from The Viking Raiders

– Segment with Hit Row and Maximum Male Models

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Bayley are also scheduled for the show tonight