Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin
– Drew McIntyre promo with likely involvement from Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Sami Zayn
– Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Xia Li and Shotzi vs. Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Natalya and Sonya Deville are scheduled to advance
– Sheamus promo with involvement from Butch, Ridge Holland, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther
– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Second Chance winners, scheduled to be Natalya and Sonya Deville
– The New Day promo with Xavier Woods’ return and involvement from The Viking Raiders
– Segment with Hit Row and Maximum Male Models
– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Bayley are also scheduled for the show tonight