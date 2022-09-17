Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– Logan Paul promo
– Ricochet with Logan Paul vs. Sami Zayn with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa
– Braun Strowman segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models
– Damage CTRL promo with Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan
– Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
– Ronda Rousey sitdown interview
– Drew McIntyre promo
– Backstage segments with The Usos and Solo Sikoa
– NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa defends against Madcap Moss
– The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium vs. Hit Row vs. The New Day in a #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way
– Shotzi’s tank was brought to Anaheim but she is not listed on the rundown for the show