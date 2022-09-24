Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

* Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match

* Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Riddick Moss and Solo Sikoa will have a segment backstage

* The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

* Braun Strowman vs. Otis

* Drew McIntyre promo with involvement from Karrion Kross and Scarlett

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. Shotzi will be involved

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Ridge Holland and Butch. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will be ringside

More spoiler notes for tonight:

* Sami Zayn is to be named an Honorary Uce tonight

* A Hit Row watch party is set for tonight.

* More White Rabbit teasers are set for tonight, but there’s no word on a specific debut beyond that