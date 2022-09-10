Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

– Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

– Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction in a non-title match

– Ronda Rousey vs. Xia Li vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination match to determine new #1 contender

– Street Profits and Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models

– Braun Strowman segment with Alpha Academy

– Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre, expected to be a No DQ match