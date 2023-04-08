Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action

* A recap package of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar from RAW

* Paul Heyman and Jey Uso backstage segment

* Ricochet vs. Ivar

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addresses the WWE Universe

* The Judgment Day cuts a promo

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* A brief backstage segment with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owen, and a backstage segment featuring LA Knight and Xavier Woods

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

