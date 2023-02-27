Spoilers On Planned Segments For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE RAW tonight will reportedly feature MVP’s VIP Lounge, according to Fightful Select. There has been no word on who the special guest will be.

WWE has teased a possible RAW appearance by Brock Lesnar to accept MVP’s WrestleMania 39 challenge on behalf of Omos, so this is most likely related to The VIP Lounge.

On a related note, Seth Rollins will steal The Miz’s phone in a segment planned for tonight’s RAW.

WWE previously announced a special WrestleMania edition of MizTV for tonight’s RAW, where The Miz is expected to reveal a big secret related to Maryse’s gift last week. This could be related to the upcoming Rollins vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 39.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW in Grand Rapids, MI:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?