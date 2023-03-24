Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Las Vegas (3/24/2023)

WWE is planning a WrestleMania 39 contract signing on tonight’s SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will make their Triple Threat Match official with the signing.

The KO Show with Kevin Owens is also scheduled for tonight, but it’s unclear who Owens’ guest will be. However, PWInsider reported that Owens and Sami Zayn will be appearing in an in-ring segment together on SmackDown tonight, implying that Zayn will be Owens’ guest on The KO Show.

The following is the current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas:

* More build to WrestleMania 39

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania