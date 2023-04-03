Spoilers On RAW Plans, Triple H To Make Announcement And Update On His WWE Future

Triple H will make an announcement during tonight’s WWE RAW.

There are currently no details on what the announcement may be.

Regarding Triple H’s future in the company following the WWE sale, he will remain Chief Content Officer, and Vince McMahons stated on NBC that he will not be “in the weeds” on the creative end of things, but will oversee the big picture creative.

With the most successful WrestleMania of all time and the sale announcement, this weekend is the most important in the company’s history, so tonight’s announcement could be related to that or something entirely different.

There’s been talk for months about splitting up Roman Reigns’ two titles, so that could be related.

WRKD Wrestling has also revealed the following is planned for tonight’s show:

– Roman Reigns and Solo vs. Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner

– A special guest joining the LWO

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending their newly won tag titles.

Tonight’s #WWERaw will open with an announcement from Triple H. pic.twitter.com/2RbSUX7m9D — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 3, 2023