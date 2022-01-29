Spoilers On Ronda Rousey and Others At The 2022 Royal Rumble (Photos)

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is talk that Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that Rousey is backstage at the Rumble event in St. Louis:

“WWE had gone back and forth on whether she would wrestle or do an angle to set up her role at Wrestlemania. The decision was made today she’s in the Rumble and you can expect that appearance to be a big deal.”

Former WWE stars Jillian Hall and Aksana both confirmed on social media that they are in attendance for the event.