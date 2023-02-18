Spoilers on the WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event

If you want to avoid spoilers, please leave this page because it is about the main event.

The plan is to end Elimination Chamber show with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, according to PWInsider. This is the most important match in Zayn’s career, and his family will be in attendance.

For those wondering about The Usos, Jimmy is not in Montreal, but his brother Jey is so he may be involved in the finish in some way. If WWE sticks to their plan of having The Usos defend against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, it suggests that Jey will assist Reigns in winning tonight.

Last week, Paul Heyman advised both Usos to stay at home this weekend, but Jey appears to have ignored that advice.

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET.

