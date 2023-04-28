Spoilers On WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Draft Night 1 Episode Of SmackDown

In preparation for the WWE Draft Night 1 episode of SmackDown on FOX, several WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez are reportedly backstage for the Draft, according to a new report from PWInsider. Recent reports have discussed the call-ups of Jade and Pretty Deadly, but not Perez.

Bron Breakker’s real-life girlfriend Jade was supposed to attend SmackDown, according to earlier reports, but as of 3:30 p.m. ET, it was not possible to confirm whether or not Breakker was in Texas. It was mentioned that because Breakker still needs to face NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28, it’s possible that he won’t be brought in as originally planned.

WWE confirmed that “Select NXT Superstars” will be drafted, but did not provide any names in the announcement of the Draft pools for RAW and SmackDown, which can be found at this link.

Other NXT Superstars who have recently been mentioned for potential Draft call-ups include Tyler Bate, Cameron Grimes, Ilja Dragunov, and Zoey Stark.

