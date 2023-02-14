Spoilers on WWE WrestleMania 39 Movie Parodies Featuring The Bloodline and Other Top Stars

In preparation for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2, 2023, WWE will soon begin filming movie parodies featuring some of its biggest stars.

WWE used these kinds of trailers in 2005 for WrestleMania 21. At the time, characters like Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Booker T, Rey Mysterio, JBL, and others were featured.

WWE is moving forward with the parodies, according to a report from WrestleVotes today. The Bloodline will parody Goodfellas, a classic gangster film. This is the list:

Miz & Maryse: Top Gun

Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin

Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker

The Bloodline: Goodfellas

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

You can check out WrestleVotes’ tweet below: