Spoilers: Partial Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 10/24/21

Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the partial results of those tapings, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Moose opened the tapings with what was described as a scathing promo that covers AEW, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, The New Day and more.

Moose, W. Morrissey and Suzuki vs. Alexander, Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards were the main event of night one.

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defended against Rocky Romero. The match was made on Twitter Monday so that will likely be on tap for this Thursday’s show.

Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Mercedes Martinez did a segment to build to a title match at Turning Point. James competed against Madison Rayne as well, but it’s unknown if it was a title match.

There was a four-way no. 1 contender’s match for the X-Division title between Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus.