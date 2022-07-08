SPOILERS: Planned Matches and Segments for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed via Fightful Select.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

– The Bloodline is scheduled to open the show

– The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

– In-ring promo with new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with involvement from Ronda Rousey and Natalya

– Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Tennis Collection

– Aliyah and Lacey Evans vs. Shotzi and Shayna Baszler

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Los Lotharios in a non-title match

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine who challenges either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle

