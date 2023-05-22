Spoilers: Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre Returning?

WWE has announced a packed episode of Monday Night Raw tonight, which will serve as the go-home edition of the red brand for Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus signing a Night of Champions contract, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes being “under one roof,” Seth Rollins interview segments with Corey Graves and Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & a mystery partner vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci), and Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark are all already confirmed by WWE.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin has revealed several planned matches for tonight’s show from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor, Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed, and Apollo Crews vs. Dominik Mysterio are among the matches.

JD McDonagh’s singles debut as a member of the RAW roster after being called up from NXT during this year’s Draft is also scheduled, though it’s unclear who he will face.

BoozerRasslin also noted that Shinsuke Nakamura is going to be Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s mystery partner against Imperium. For what it’s worth, Drew McIntyre retweeted a teaser from WWE about the mystery partner but then un-retweeted it. It was McIntyre’s first activity on Twitter since Wrestlemania weekend.