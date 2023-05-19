Spoilers: Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings Revealed

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Columbus, OH will be a double taping, with the FOX broadcast airing on a slight tape delay, followed by the taping of next week’s WWE Night of Champions go-home episode.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a tarot card for AJ Styles has been created for tonight, implying that a Styles vs. Karrion Kross match will be teased. Styles will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight.

Pretty Deadly will film a “chef-inspired vignette” for tonight’s episode. Pretty Deadly will face Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes tonight, as previously announced by WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will face The Usos in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but things aren’t looking good for Jimmy, Jey, and The Bloodline. Twitter insider BoozerRasslin revealed that there are big plans “story wise” for that match. There isn’t much else said about what will happen, but it was added that “Usos will F up and Roman won’t be happy.” Whether or not that means the LWO will win remains to be seen, but it appears to be the logical thing to do as the seeds are being planted for an eventual showdown between Jimmy and Jey and Roman and Solo sometime after Night of Champions.

It was also revealed that “Sheamus will go for the US” and that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will make their debuts.

The KO Show will be featured in the tapings, which will air next week, but no word on who the gusts will be.

WWE has released the following lineup for tonight’s SmackDown:

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match