SPOILERS: Plans For WWE Stars Returning On RAW

Asuka and Mustafa Ali are scheduled to return on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. The two were reportedly factored into plans over the weekend, and are still in the script as of this afternoon.

Current plans call for Ali to be involved in a segment with The Miz, which is interesting as Ali is still a SmackDown Superstar. There is no word on if this will be a MizTV segment. Ali hasn’t wrestled since losing to Drew McIntyre on the 10/29/01 SmackDown and he asked for his release in January but it was not granted.

Asuka is scheduled to be involved with Becky Lynch, who is returning to RAW tonight in her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Asuka was out with shoulder surgery but cleared a few months back. She has not been on TV since the 2021 WWE Money in the Bank PPV.

As noted before, Kane is also scheduled to return on RAW for a segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel. RAW is being held in Knoxville TN, where Kane is known as Mayor Jacobs.

