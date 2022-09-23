Spoilers: Plans Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

A source at tonight’s WWE SmackDown has revealed that the show is scheduled to have a lot of “action,” which is a reference to spots that will be broadcast on the show, according to Fightful Select.

Another source stated that there had been plans to use a “fire paper” and a table spot on the show, in addition to possibly setting up a strap match.

Sami Zayn was scheduled to be officially inducted into the group as an “Honorary Uce” as of Thursday night. As part of the ceremony, he was going to be given a shirt designed in the nWo style.

As of right now, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Brawling Brutes, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Alpha Academy, Shotzi, Drew McIntyre, Street Profits, Hit Row, New Day, and Sami Zayn are all scheduled to be in town for the tapings.

In the event that it is required, Shotzi’s tank will also be at the location of tonight’s Smackdown in Salt Lake City.

A Hit Row viewing party was also planned.