Spoilers: Possible Names For The 2023 Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE will travel to London for Money In The Bank on July 1st, and the company is already making preparations for the event.

According to Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin, the following stars are currently “almost confirmed” to compete in the Money In The Bank match: Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Chad Gable, and Edge are among those being mentioned but not confirmed for the match.

It was added that the decision regarding whether the match will feature a 6-way or an 8-way format has not yet been made. Additionally, Boozer also added in a mysterious manner, “UK about to get in the history books.”

The Money In The Bank Ladder match winner will receive a title shot that they can use at any time during the following year.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.