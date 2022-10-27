Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special

WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday.

According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and The Boogeyman, who recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, are the main names being floated for return appearances. It was speculated that The Godfather might appear as his creepier gimmick, Papa Shango.

While WWE has not officially announced that Roman Reigns will appear on RAW, the WWE Events website and the arena website are advertising him. Logan Paul is not currently advertised. The dark main event features Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, as well as appearances by The Judgment Day, The O.C., Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, The Street Profits, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens.

The following is the current roster for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley promote their Crown Jewel match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul