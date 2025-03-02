Spoilers: ROH On HonorClub Taping Results From 3/1

Featured below are complete spoilers from the ROH taping before and after the 3/1 AEW show on March 1 in Oakland, CA. The results are courtesy of Jim Valley and F4WOnline.com:

* Billie Starkz defeated Mylo

* Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) defeated Alpha Zo & CSJ

* Blake Christian defeated Titus Alexander. For the first several minutes, Christian dominated Alexander, who you may have seen in NOAH, until Alexander hit a springboard cutter. Alexander hit a dive outside and then a shining wizard on Christian. Later, Christian rolled through a belly to back suplex, hit a curb stomp, and then slapped on the Vanilla Choke Zero for the win.

* ROH Tag Team Champions Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated Jon Cruz and Olumide. MxM Collection attacked the champions and took their belts until Rhodes and Guevara turned the tables with a superkick/Shattered Dreams to get their belts back.

* Dark Panther defeated Aaron Solo. ROH Men’s TV Champion Komander and Alex Abrahantes watched from ringside. Komander and Panther had a face off with a little physicality before Aubrey Edwards intervened.

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Lee Johnson

* Leyia Grey defeated Lady Frost

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) and The Gates of Agony (Toa Leona & Bishop Kaun) defeated Premier Athletes (Arya Daivari & Tony Nese) and The Frat House (Cole Karter & Preston Vance)

* Gravity defeated Griff Garrison

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge defeated Rocky Romero, Valiente & Euforia. This was action packed. Heat on the technicos. Big monkey flips on the rudos by Esfinge. Almost as high as a backdrop. Mistico paired off against Valiente. Good stuff. Mistico spring board outside onto Euphoria. Dives outside by Atlantis and Esfinge. Mistico locked La Mistica on Euforia for the submission.