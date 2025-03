Featured below are complete spoilers from the ROH taping before and after the AEW Dynamite show on March 5 in Sacramento, CA. The results are courtesy of Fightful.com:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) def. Dark Panther

* Fuego, Mistico & Neon def. Hechicero, Rugido & Volador Jr.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.