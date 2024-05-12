Spoilers: ROH Taping Results From 5/11 In Vancouver

Ring Of Honor taped matches and segments for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Saturday night.

At the AEW Dynamite show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, May 11, 2024, matches and segments were taped for an upcoming ROH On HonorClub show.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 5/11/2024)

* Nyla Rose defeated Riea Von Slasher

* Serpentico defeated Brady Roberts

* Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese (w/ Josh Woods & Mark Sterling) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Harv & Gurv Sihra)

* Queen Aminata & Red Velvet defeated Rachael Ellering & Leyla Hirsch

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Nicole Matthews in a Proving Ground match

* ROH World Tag team Champions The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts in a Proving Ground match

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo) defeated Jon Cruz & Artemis Spencer

* Satnam Singh defeated Jimmy Jacobs

* Lee Jonnson defeated Aaron Solo and Action Andretti in a triple-threat match