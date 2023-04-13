Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results For 4/20/2023

Before AEW Dynamite, the April 20 edition of ROH TV was taped Wednesday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. Full spoilers are below:

* The Kingdom defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin

* Willow Nightingale defeated Charlette Renegade. After the match, Charlette and Robyn Renegade double teamed Nightingale

* Lance Archer squashed a local enhancement worker. Archer came out dragging the opponent from the back to the ring

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Joey Kick

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless

* The Iron Savages defeated two local enhancement workers

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Colt Cabana

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.