Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results For 4/20/2023

Before AEW Dynamite, the April 20 edition of ROH TV was taped Wednesday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. Full spoilers are below:
* The Kingdom defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin
* Willow Nightingale defeated Charlette Renegade. After the match, Charlette and Robyn Renegade double teamed Nightingale
* Lance Archer squashed a local enhancement worker. Archer came out dragging the opponent from the back to the ring
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Joey Kick
* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless
* The Iron Savages defeated two local enhancement workers
* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Colt Cabana
ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.