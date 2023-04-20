Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results For 4/27/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the April 27 edition of ROH TV was taped at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are full spoilers:

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Lady Frost. Frost had strong crowd support throughout

* Rush and Preston Vance defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Joe Ocasio and an unknown partner

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Leon Ruffin

* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Jeeves K and Sonny Kiss. The Righteous watched the match from the stage, then had a post-match staredown with The Dark Order

* Skye Blue defeated Diamante. After the match, Athena came out to confront Skye. Athena destroyed her hat and taunted her

* Lee Moriarty defeated Rocky Romero. Big Bill interfered to help Moriarty

* Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco. The finish was botched due to a bad 3 count by the referee. He then raised Christian’s hand in victory but the timekeeper didn’t ring the bell due to the confusion over the bad count

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.