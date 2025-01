All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings last night from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Queen Aminata defeated Allysin Kay.

– Top Flight’s Leila Grey defeated Marti Belle.

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) defeated Jon Cruz and Rosario Grillo.

– Komander (c) defeated QT Marshall to retain his ROH World TV Championship.