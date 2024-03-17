Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 3/16/2024

All Elite Wrestling held around of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, CA. These matches are set to air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

Queen Aminata defeated Red Velvet to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s TV title tournament.

Billie Starkz defeated Mercedes Martinez to advance to the finals of the ROH Women’s TV title tournament. Starkz vs. Aminata to crown the first champion at the Supercard of Honor is set.

Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling defeated local wrestlers.

Hikaru Shida defeated Rachael Ellering. During it, ROH Women’s Champion Athena was scouting Shida.

Dalton Castle defeated Nick Comoroto. Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV laid out Castle after the match.

Lee Johnson defeated Logan Lightning.

Cole Carter and Griff Garrison with Maria Kanellis defeated Victor Castella and Cash Jordan.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Nikita. Post-match, Athena beat down Nikita, which brought out Hikaru Shida for the save.

Kiera Hogan defeated Diamante.

Evil Uno defeated JD Drake.