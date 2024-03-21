Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 3/20/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night prior to Dynamite from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Anna Jay defeated Nikita.

– “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose defeated Alexia Nicole.

– Dark Order’s Evil Uno def. London Lightning.

– Top Fight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti defeated Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal and Jack Cartwheel.