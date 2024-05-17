Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 5/16/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings last night immediately following Collision and Rampage from Portland, Oregon. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Zak Knight defeated an enhancement talent.

– Marina Shafir defeated Amira.

– The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) defeated The Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico and Angelico). After the match, Cole Karter and Griff Garrison attacked Serpentico and Angelico, but they got run off.