Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 5/6/2023

Ring of Honor held two taping sessions at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday night.
The following are the results of the TV tapings:
SESSION ONE:
* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
* ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Blake Christian
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Robyn Renegade def. Vert Vixen
* Willie Mack def. Ninja Mack
* Shane Taylor and WorkHorsemen def. unnamed opponents
* Kyle Fletcher (w/ Mark Davis) def. Tony Deppen
* Dark Order(Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay, Sonny Kiss, Slim J) & Josh Woods
* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) def. Skye Blue
SESSION TWO:
* Mark Briscoe def. Shane Taylor
* Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter
* Angelico & Serpentico def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. AR Fox. Samoa Joe confronted ZSJ after the match