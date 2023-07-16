Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 7/15/2023 In Alberta, Canada

ROH taped another round of matches at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, at Saturday’s AEW Collision event. These matches will be shown on future episodes of ROH TV.

Below are full spoilers courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Vincent and Dutch defeated The Boys aka The Tate Twins. Post-match, Evil Uno came out. Stu Grayson beat up one of The Boys, seemingly seting up Grayson and Uno in a confrontation at the Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Leyla Hirsch defeated the returning Nicole “Nikki” Matthews.

Josh Woods defeated James Stone in a Pure Wrestling Rules Champion.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Nikita in a Proving Ground Match. Athena beat her down after the match.

The Workhorsemen vs. The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. The Bollywood Boyz vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin. The Kingdom went over in the bout.