Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 8/19/2023

AEW held television tapings for an upcoming episode of ROH television from inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, which took place at this week’s Collision event. Here are complete spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Metalik with the NJPW Television Championship on the line.

* Athena & Billie Starks defeated The Renegades

* Cole Karter with Maria Kanellis defeated a local talent

* Kiera Hogan defeated Lady Frost

* S.A.P defeated The Outrunners

* Lee Moriarity & The Workhorse Men defeated three local talents

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Leyla Gray

* The Embassy defeated Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson