Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 8/5/2023 In Greenville, SC

ROH taped another round of matches at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, at Saturday’s AEW Collision event. These matches will be shown on future episodes of ROH TV.

Dalton Castle defeated Slim J.

Lee Moriarty defeated Andrew Everett via submission.

Tony Nese defeated Pat Buck.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Rachael Ellering.

The Gates of Agony defeated The Workhorse Men.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Angelica Risk.

Cole Karter defeated Rhett Titus.

Billie Starkz defeated Robyn Renegade. Post-match, The Twins beat down Starkz but Athena hit the ring and laid them out. She teased attacking Starkz but held back.

Shane Taylor defeated Gravity to earn a ROH TV Championship bout against Samoa Joe at a future show.