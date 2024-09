All Elite Wrestling taped an ROH TV match prior to Wednesday night’s Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. This match is set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the results:

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) defeated The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods).