The following are quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 4/16 held before the AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru episode in Boston, MA.

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated La Catalina with a half-crab for a submission win.

* Nick Wayne pinned British star Michael Olu (with Amira) after Kip Sabian interfered.

