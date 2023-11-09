Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From Wednesday Night

AEW taped matches for a future episode of Ring Of Honor television on Wednesday night.

Matches for future ROH TV shows were taped before and after the live AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night at the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results.

* ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston def. Dalton Castle to retain the title

* Trent Beretta def. “Pretty” Peter Avalon

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. Sebastian Wolfe & Jacoby Watts

* Emi Sakura def. Rebel Kel

* The Boys (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate) def. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Shira & Harv Shira)

* Marina Shafir def. Amira

* El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal