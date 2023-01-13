Spoilers: Several Returns Planned for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE officials are still putting the finishing touches on surprise plans for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Logan Paul is definitely being considered for an appearance at The Rumble, as long as his knee is healed and he is medically cleared to compete.

Paul has been out of the WWE since his November loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. It’s unclear whether Paul will work the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match or take on another role. WrestleMania 39 has been rumored to feature Paul vs. John Cena, but only rumored.

The word on RAW this week was that Doudrop would be returning to the ring later this month, possibly in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. The former Piper Niven will be returning to the RAW brand.

As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, Doudrop recently revealed that she had been ill. Doudrop hasn’t wrestled since she and Nikki Cross defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the WWE NXT episode on September 6. She left the performance with a bloody nose and hasn’t been seen since.

We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix may be returning to television soon. Edge vs. Finn Balor was expected for the Royal Rumble, and Edge and Phoenix were originally scheduled for the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18. The previous report on Edge and Phoenix plans can be found here.

In an update, PWInsider is now reporting that Edge is set to return at The Rumble, but no details on the match have been provided. Phoenix is also expected to appear at The Rumble, most likely in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

This is yet another credible source reporting that Edge and Beth are returning to WWE, so it appears that the happy couple will return to the storylines for WrestleMania 39 Season. Edge hasn’t been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Balor on October 8 at WWE Extreme Rules. Following that defeat, Rhea Ripley hit Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To while her husband was forced to watch. Edge traveled to Phoenix to conclude the segment, but they have not returned since.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The current card can be found by clicking here.