Spoilers: Title Change at Impact Wrestling’s TV Tapings, Overdrive Main Event Set

A huge title change occurred at the Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Fallout TV Taping on Saturday night in Albany.

Heath and Rhino defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to become the new Impact Wrestling tag team champions. After the match, Eddie Edwards came out to question the loyalty of the members of Honor No More. Edwards called PCO the biggest failure of them all prompting PCO to attack the members of Honor No More.

No confirmation on this but it appeared to be the final appearance for Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis as they all embraced in the ring and were given a nice send-off by the crowd.

The main event for Impact Wrestling’s November 18th event is all set as current X Division champion Frankie Kazarian exercised Option C and will be Josh Alexander’s challenger for the Impact Wrestling World Title. Kazarian gave the X Division title to Scott D’Amore who then announced an 8 man tournament to determine a new X Division champion. The finals of that tournament will be at Overdrive on November 18th as well.

Other results:

Taped for 10/13

Killer Kelley defeated Tasha Steelz by submission

Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Laredo Kid, Yuya Uemura, and Crazzy Steve in a 7 man X Division scramble match.

Matt Cardona defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

Josh Alexander defeated Bobby Fish in an Impact World Title match.

Taped for 10/20

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer defeated Juice Robinson and Chris Bey

Taylor Wilde defeated Mia Yim

Joe Hendry defeated Jason Hotch

Rich Swann defeated Eric Young

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Raj Singh and Shera

Dirty Dango defeated Johnny Swinger

Sami Callihan defeated Steve Maciin