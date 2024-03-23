Spoilers: TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (3/22/2024)

TNA Wrestling held the first of two back-to-back iMPACT On AXS TV tapings on Friday night.

At the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., several matches and segments were filmed for future episodes of the weekly TNA on AXS TV show.

Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com, are complete spoilers from the taping.

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV SPOILERS (Taped On 3/28/2024)

* For Xplosion: Tasha Steelz defeated Ava Everett* In the first part of an 8-4-1 match, Rosemary, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna & Steph De Lander defeated Havok, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich* In the second part, De Lander defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside & Dani Luna in a four-way to earn a Knockouts title shot against Grace at Rebellion. De Lander was aided by Cardona for the win.* Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake & Zack Gibson) defeated Deaner in a handicap match* Josh Alexander defeated Tracy Williams. Alex Hammerstone attacked both men afterward.* Eddie Edwards defeated Mike Bailey after Alisha Edwards interfered* Steve Maclin defeated Chris Sabin* X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defeated Rhino in an old school rules (anything goes) match.* Hammerstone cut a promo and then put a cameraman in the torture rack.* The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) defeated The FBI (Zack Clayton & Ray Jaz). Myron Reed made his return to help The Rascalz win. This was also Clayton’s TNA debut and his first match anywhere since his departure from AEW/ROH last summer.* TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve defeated Laredo Kid via DQ to retain* First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) defeated ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin). Francis and Swann cut a promo earlier in the show introducing their new team name and Swann vs. Joe Hendry was made for Rebellion.* A contract signing between Grace and De Lander went awry after Cardona accidentally knocked Santino Marella down which led to Grace knocking Cardona down. The heels put Grace through a table.* Jake Something defeated James Drake. Deaner made the save for former partner Something after Zack Gibson attacked Something post-match.* Hammerstone defeated Lil’ Guido. Alexander and Hammerstone had a staredown afterward.* Nic Nemeth defeated Alex Shelley