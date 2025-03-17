Spoilers: TNA Impact Taping Results From 3/15/25 (Former WWE Star Appears)

TNA Wrestling held its TV tapings on Saturday night from El Paso, TX, with matches and segments scheduled to air in the coming weeks on AXS TV.

Here are the spoilers from the event, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Macklin vs. Joe Alonzo & Maggie Lee vs. Dani Luna –

The night opened with Joe Alonzo, who claimed to be from Chicago despite being announced from El Paso, drawing intense “culero” chants and boos from the crowd. Steve Macklin secured a dominant victory with a spinning fisherman suplex.

In the second match, Maggie Lee started strong against Dani Luna, but Luna turned things around with powerful offense, finishing the match with a modified powerbomb for the win.

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich Segment –

Slamovich addressed the crowd, calling out WWE’s Cora Jade while emphasizing her dominance as Knockouts Champion. She was interrupted by Tessa Blanchard, drawing boos from the audience. As tensions escalated, Cora Jade attacked Slamovich from behind.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella intervened, setting up a Slamovich vs. Jade match for next week, with Blanchard banned from ringside.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title Controversy –

Current champions Heather and Ash by Elegance demanded a championship celebration, but were interrupted by Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson from NXT, Spitfire, and Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley—all staking their claim to the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

A wild brawl broke out, leading Marella to book a title match for next week, with Heather & Ash defending against Dolin & Paxley. Spitfire was banned from ringside.

The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory –

The Rascalz received a huge pop but found themselves overwhelmed by interference from The Northern Armory (Travis Williams & Judas Cards). Despite the setbacks, The Rascalz rallied to secure a victory with a double top-rope foot stomp.

First Class Penthouse Promo (AJ Francis, Frankie Kazarian & Chavo Guerrero Jr.) –

AJ Francis drew massive heat, mocking the El Paso crowd before being interrupted by Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Frankie Kazarian. Chavo challenged Kazarian to a lucha libre match next week, but Francis refused on his behalf.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana –

Mike Santana received a loud ovation from the crowd before his match against Mustafa Ali. The action spilled outside the ring, leading to Ali retreating and Santana winning by count-out. After the match, Santana declared El Paso as his house.

Ryan Nemeth & Leon Slater Segment –

Ryan Nemeth cut a heated promo, addressing his brother Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and his recent betrayal of Matt Hardy. Nic made his way out, claiming TNA’s resurgence was due to him.

Leon Slater interrupted, leading to a brawl, with Nic Nemeth leaving Slater laid out in the ring.

Mance Warner vs. Magno –

A quick squash match saw Mance Warner dominate Magno and win decisively.

Elias & Joe Hendry vs. The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) –

Hendry received massive cheers from the crowd. In a back-and-forth match, Elias and Hendry secured the victory after Hendry delivered a powerbomb for the win.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. & The Aztec Warriors vs. First Class –

Chavo Guerrero Jr. teamed up with Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid to face First Class and Frankie Kazarian. Chavo received one of the loudest reactions of the night and ultimately secured the victory after hitting a Frog Splash.

TNA Knockouts Title Match – Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade –

Slamovich successfully defended her title against Jade, putting her away with a Brainbuster.

Main Event Announcement – Ultimate X Match for the TNA World Title –

After the main event, members of The System revealed that TNA World Champion Moose will be forced to defend his belt in an Ultimate X match next week.

Stay tuned for more updates as TNA builds toward its next major event!