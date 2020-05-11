SPOILERS* Update On Becky Lynch For Tonight’s Raw

As noted earlier today, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly pregnant and set to make a major career announcement during tonight’s taped RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE confirmed the announcement after previously stating The Man would be there to confront Money In the Bank winner Asuka.

In an update, PWInsider reports multiple sources have confirmed that a segment taped earlier today saw Lynch vacate the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka. It appears the pregnancy rumors are true. PWInsider added that a source confirmed why Lynch is vacating the title, but was asked to respect her privacy until she makes the news public during RAW.