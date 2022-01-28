Spoilers: Update On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearances

The following names are also in St. Louis for the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday, according to PWInsider-

-Kaitlyn

-JBL

-Jerry Lawler

-Ivory

-Kurt Angle

Kaitlyn is expected to appear in the women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday. JBL and Lawler may appear on the Royal Rumble pre-show. There’s no word on what Ivory is there for but she has not wrestled since 2018. Angle is confirmed to be in town after it was reported earlier this week that WWE has discussed plans to possibly bring him back to the company.

WWE is likely bringing several names to St. Louis to serve as potential Rumble entrant replacements, especially with COVID going around. Many names are rumored or expected for Saturday’s PPV but there’s no word on exactly who will be in the match out of the rumored names. Rumored names include Aksana, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Melina, Cameron and rapper Bad Bunny.

