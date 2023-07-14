Spoilers Updates On Jey Uso & More For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, the official WWE SmackDown preview for tonight stated that Jey Uso is on a warpath after last week’s SummerSlam challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and it was teased that we will learn Reigns’ reaction to Jey’s challenge on tonight’s show, but Reigns is still not advertised to appear tonight. WWE has also stated that Jey will take the stage tonight to discuss his feelings following last week’s Tribal Court segment.

In an update, WRKDWrestling notes that Jey will “meet some resistance” on tonight’s SmackDown as he continues his march to SummerSlam.

WWE previously announced that Asuka will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on tonight’s show. The WRKD update hinted that Belair and Asuka “might have company” on tonight’s show, referring to Charlotte Flair. SummerSlam will feature Flair vs. Belair vs. Asuka, according to reports.

Odyssey Jones is backstage for tonight’s SmackDown, according to PWInsider, but there is no word on whether he will appear.

Jones was drafted from WWE NXT to RAW in the spring, but he has yet to appear. Jones was featured in a vignette during the May 1 Draft RAW, telling fans to “get your popcorn ready” for his RAW debut, but he hasn’t been seen since losing to Dijak on the April 4 NXT episode. He wrestled at the non-televised NXT live event in Gainesville, FL on April 15, teaming with Quincy Elliott for a loss to Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, but has not wrestled since. Jones made his NXT debut in November 2019 and didn’t get much TV time on that brand, but while on the NXT roster, he worked several SmackDown dark matches, WWE Main Event matches, and WWE 205 Live bouts. On the March 30 episode, he lost to Dexter Lumis in the Main Event.

Damian Priest is also confirmed to be backstage for SmackDown. As previously stated, he is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in tonight’s dark main event.