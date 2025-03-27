Spoilers: UWN TV Taping Results From 3/25/2025

United Wrestling Network (UWN) held their latest set of TV tapings from Irvine, California. These matches and segment will air on YouTube at a later date.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Jeaux Brax defeated Jack Cartwheel after Ice Williams gets involved.

– Danny Limilight cuts a promo and is interrupted by Scorpio Sky, who says he wanted a title shot. Austin Ace then says he had the next shot and Sky couldn’t cut the line. Limelight then says he is going to beat them both.

– Vipress defeated Alex Gracia.

– Zicky Dice (c) defeated Eye Candy Elliot to retain his UWN Television Championship.

– Kenny King defeated Fidel Bravo.

– Jack Farmer and The Wolf Zaddies made their way out and The Zaddies challenged anyone to take their titles. Lights Camera Faction then made their way out and it turned into a brawl.

– Scorpio Sky defeated Josiah Jean.

– Danny Limelight (c) defeated Ace Austin to retain his UWN World Championship.

– The Wolf Zaddies (c) defeated Lights Camera Faction via DQ to retain their UWN Tag Team Championship.

– EJ Sparks (c) defeated Stunt Marshall to retain his UWN Heritage Championship.