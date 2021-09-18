Spoilers: Victory Road, Knockouts Knockdown and Impact Wrestling Taping Results

On Friday, Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Victory Road

Impact World Champion Christian Cage defeated Ace Austin to retain the title. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander had a staredown after the match with Cage.

Laredo Kid defeated Trey Miguel, John Skyler, Jake Something and Black Taurus in a six-way scramble match

Knockouts Knockdown

Gail Kim had everybody in the ring for a ten-bell salute for Daffney to kick things off. Melissa Santos was the ring announcer.

Rachael Ellering defeated Lady Frost

Chelsea Green defeated Renee Michelle

Mercedes Martinez defeated Rosemary

Tasha Steelz defeated Jamie Senegal

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Masha Slamovich in a great match. Kim came out after and signed Slamovich.

Awesome Kong was inducted into the Hall of Fame and dedicated it to Daffney.

Savannah Evans won a Monster’s Ball match involving Jordynne Grace, Alisha, and Kimber Lee. Evans pinned Alisha after landing a full nelson slam onto thumbtacks.

Impact TV

David Finlay defeated Hikuleo. Chris Bey and Juice Robinson both did run-ins after the match, followed by the returning ran El Phantasmo who helped leave FinJuice laying.